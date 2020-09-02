[Sponsored] CII & TAMU Executive Education Program on Health, Pharmaceuticals and IPR [Over 4 Weekends in Sept]

We’re pleased to announce that the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Texas A&M University School of Law (TAMU), will be conducting an online certificate course spread over four weekends in September 2020, starting 5th-6th September. The course is priced at INR 15,000 + GST. We’re happy to note that SpicyIP readers are eligible for a discounted price of INR 10,000 + GST. Readers can contact Mr. Jyoti Kumar (details mentioned below) and mention SpicyIP, to avail the discounted price. One of our SpicyIP members will also be a faculty member on this program. For more details, please see below:

The Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with Texas A&M University School of Law is organizing an ‘Executive Education Program on Health, Pharmaceuticals and Intellectual Property Rights’. Over four weekends in September 2020 (Saturdays & Sundays, 3 hrs per day, 1800 to 2100 hrs), the program will bring together academic and industry leaders to discuss issues around patent law and policy, pharmaceuticals policy, regulatory issues, the use of technology, the global trade regime, and other barriers to health care and medication. This will be an opportunity for industry leaders to explore various promising opportunities in an academic setting, and to look beyond​ COVID-19 to the future course of health care, access, and innovation in developing country pharmaceutical industries.

The executive program would be delivered by renowned global faculty.

Topics to be covered are:

The Trade regime, policies, statutes and role of the WTO COVID-19 & Changes to Global Trade Global Alliances\ FDA & Related Issues Cross Border Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Health Market IP Strategy Fundamentals What kind of patent & IP strategy should an Indian company adopt when entering the US market What are the forms of regulatory exclusivities? Whether it is good for third world countries to have regulatory exclusivities. Issues with the trade regime and regulatory exclusivities. Oppositions and Injunctions: Indian Patent Jurisprudence Public Private Partnership IP & Competition Issues affecting India Advocacy strategies from innovation and generic perspective Bayh- Dole Act and its role in the US comparison with India USTR & its Role. Historic; going forward; options for developing countries Contracts and collaborations with foreign, Indian companies and universities Different issues in agreements with foreign companies, entitles and more Technology transfer, pharmaceutical protection & access issues from India Access vs Innovation (AAM collaboration and foreign generics)

For more details, please visit https://law.tamu.edu/executive-education-program.

Participants will receive a certificate jointly issued by CII and Texas A&M University School of Law .

The link for registration is https://bit.ly/3hmE7Y5.

Mr. Jyoti Kumar, Director & Head – IPR, CII ([email protected], 9866313270) is the coordinator for this initiative. Please feel free to contact him for any clarifications or to avail the discount for our readers.