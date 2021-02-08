SpicyIP Weekly Review (February 1-7)

Thematic Highlight

An Alternative to Delhi HC’s Approach on Confidentiality Clubs in InterDigital-Xiaomi SEP Dispute

In this guest post, Abhilasha analyses the recent Delhi High Court decision on confidentiality clubs in InterDigital v. Xiaomi. She first lays down the background in which confidentiality clubs have originated in the Indian IP litigation. She particularly emphasises on the balancing of interests carried out by Delhi High Court in the Vestergaard judgment while creating a confidentiality club. She then analyses the decision in the InterDigital dispute and the balancing dilemma that was posed before the court. She argues that in disregarding the patentee’s interests, the court failed to give due weightage to public interest. Specifically, she highlights that granting Xiaomi access to confidential information will provide it an unfair competitive advantage and might even encourage patent hold outs by unwilling licensees. Finally, she provides alternatives through which a more even balance of parties’ interests could have been by the court. She argues that purpose and use limitations on Xiaomi’s representatives could have been placed and sufficient deterrence for compliance should have been ensured through the terms of the confidentiality club.

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from around the Country

In the defamation and intellectual property infringement case filed against Pradeep Poonia, WhiteHatJr has asked for in-camera hearings for discussing confidential documents.

Several news reports stated that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the director Shankar by the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court after he failed to appear in a plagiarism case filed by writer Arur Tamilnadan against Shankar’s 2010 movie, Enthiran. These rumours were denied as false by Shankar stating that no such warrant had been issued against him.

A data science and artificial intelligence start up, Com Olho, has received a patent for an advertisement fraud detection technology.

Academics from Shivaji University have received patent for anti-breast cancer drug molecules.

News from around the World