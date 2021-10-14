[Sponsored] LexisNexis Webinar on ‘Calling for Action: How to Track and Measure Sustainable Innovation and Investments’ [October 19]

We’re pleased to bring you this announcement by LexisNexis on their launch of a new Sustainable Innovation Measurement framework to enable organizations globally to objectively track and report on innovation’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They are also holding a webinar on ‘Calling for Action: How to Track and Measure Sustainable Innovation and Investments’ on October 19, 2021, the details of which can be viewed below.

Introducing a New Objective Way to Track and Measure Sustainable Innovation

We are excited to announce the launch of an innovative extension to LexisNexis® PatentSight® that makes sustainable focused innovation identifiable, searchable, and trackable through mapping the global patent system to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

This new, objective measure gives organizations around the world an unparalleled view into the global innovation landscape while revealing opportunities in sustainable technology. Please see the press announcement here.

How it helps you: We bring clarity to sustainable innovation

With the PatentSight® Enterprise platform, you can now access objective, actionable insights into how sustainably focused you and your competitors are using the forward-looking measurement of patents.​​​ These insights will allow you to:

Understand sustainable progress—who is leading and who is lagging

Identify gaps in sustainable technology development

Develop a strategy for sustainable technology investment​​​

Communicate​​​ sustainable progress and ​​​roadmap to reach 2030 goals

To learn more, please click here.

Register for our October 19 webinar, “Calling for Action: How to Track and Measure Sustainable Innovation and Investments” here.