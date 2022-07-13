Extension of the Deadline for the 3rd Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition

With several requests for extensions coming in, we’ve decided to extend the deadline for the 3rd Shamnad Basheer Essay Competition (2022). The new deadline is 24th July, 2022 (11:59pm IST).

As a reminder, this year’s edition is open to recent graduates as well as current law students. And thanks to an anonymous donor, the prize money has been increased as well. As always, the topic is open to anything within the larger IPR sphere – the more creative, the better. In case anyone who has already submitted wants to resubmit an updated submission within this deadline, please feel free to do so. Please check the original post here for all the rules and details.