WIPO Public Consultation on AI and Intellectual Property

The World Intellectual Property Organisation has called for public comments as part of its process to develop a policy on Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property Rights. The call is available here.

The call is concurrent with the release of WIPO’s issues paper where it has outlined the following core issues concerning the relationships between AI and IP: (a) Patents (b) Copyright (c) Data (d) Designs (e) Technology Gap and Capacity Building and; (f) Accountability for IP Administrative Decisions.

Submissions are invited until February 14. We have previously written about the relationships between AI technologies and IP rights here.