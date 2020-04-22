Events Sponsored

SpicyIP Events: Sagacious IP’s Virtual Conference on the Occasion of World IP Day [April 28]

Date : April 28, 2020 - April 28, 2020
Nature : Virtual Conference
Location : -
Contact : -


We’re pleased to inform you that Sagacious IP is organizing a virtual conference on the occasion of World IP Day on ‘How MSMEs can Innovate and Lead into a Green Future’. The Conference is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

To mark the occasion of World IP Day, Sagacious IP, with support from M/o MSME, Govt. of India, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and partnership with YourStory, European Business Technology Centre (EBTC), Taxmantra, Unicorn India Ventures, GoodWorks CoWork and Startkom is organizing a virtual conference on ‘How MSMEs can innovate and lead India into a green future?’.

The conference also calls upon Green Technology Startups to nominate and win a chance to present their pitch to the esteemed investors during the Virtual Conference.

Issues to be addressed by speakers

  • Ways MSME’s can adopt to innovate for green future
  • IP strategies to foster green innovation
  • How to boost R&D in green technology domain
  • Learning from renowned green tech companies
  • Challenges and opportunities the in green technology space

Who should attend?

  • MSMES
  • Startups
  • Inventors
  • Green tech investors
  • R&D companies
  • In-house IP counsels

Speakers

  • Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Joint Development Commissioner, M/o MSME, Govt. of India
  • H. Purushotham, Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC)
  • Vivek Singh, Head – IP Drafting, Filing & Prosecution, Sagacious IP
  • Joel Fernandes, Project Lead, Europe, Business Support to the EU-India Policy Dialogues
  • Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP
  • Alok Patnia, Managing Partner & Founder, Taxmantra
  • Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures

When?

April 28, 2020 | 2 PM – 5 PM PM IST

Registration

Please click here to register for the event. There is no fee charged for the registration or participation in the event.

