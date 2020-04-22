SpicyIP Events: Sagacious IP’s Virtual Conference on the Occasion of World IP Day [April 28]

Nature : Virtual Conference
We’re pleased to inform you that Sagacious IP is organizing a virtual conference on the occasion of World IP Day on ‘How MSMEs can Innovate and Lead into a Green Future’. The Conference is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:
Virtual Conference on ‘How MSMEs can Innovate and Lead into a Green Future’ on the Occasion of World IP Day [April 28]
To mark the occasion of World IP Day, Sagacious IP, with support from M/o MSME, Govt. of India, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and partnership with YourStory, European Business Technology Centre (EBTC), Taxmantra, Unicorn India Ventures, GoodWorks CoWork and Startkom is organizing a virtual conference on ‘How MSMEs can innovate and lead India into a green future?’.
The conference also calls upon Green Technology Startups to nominate and win a chance to present their pitch to the esteemed investors during the Virtual Conference.
Issues to be addressed by speakers
- Ways MSME’s can adopt to innovate for green future
- IP strategies to foster green innovation
- How to boost R&D in green technology domain
- Learning from renowned green tech companies
- Challenges and opportunities the in green technology space
Who should attend?
- MSMES
- Startups
- Inventors
- Green tech investors
- R&D companies
- In-house IP counsels
Speakers
- Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Joint Development Commissioner, M/o MSME, Govt. of India
- H. Purushotham, Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC)
- Vivek Singh, Head – IP Drafting, Filing & Prosecution, Sagacious IP
- Joel Fernandes, Project Lead, Europe, Business Support to the EU-India Policy Dialogues
- Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP
- Alok Patnia, Managing Partner & Founder, Taxmantra
- Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures
When?
April 28, 2020 | 2 PM – 5 PM PM IST
Registration
Please click here to register for the event. There is no fee charged for the registration or participation in the event.