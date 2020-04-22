SpicyIP Events: Sagacious IP’s Virtual Conference on the Occasion of World IP Day [April 28]

Date : April 28, 2020 - April 28, 2020

Nature : Virtual Conference

Location : -

Contact : -

We’re pleased to inform you that Sagacious IP is organizing a virtual conference on the occasion of World IP Day on ‘How MSMEs can Innovate and Lead into a Green Future’. The Conference is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2020. For further details, please read the announcement below:

Virtual Conference on ‘How MSMEs can Innovate and Lead into a Green Future’ on the Occasion of World IP Day [April 28]

To mark the occasion of World IP Day, Sagacious IP, with support from M/o MSME, Govt. of India, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and partnership with YourStory, European Business Technology Centre (EBTC), Taxmantra, Unicorn India Ventures, GoodWorks CoWork and Startkom is organizing a virtual conference on ‘How MSMEs can innovate and lead India into a green future?’.

The conference also calls upon Green Technology Startups to nominate and win a chance to present their pitch to the esteemed investors during the Virtual Conference.

Issues to be addressed by speakers

Ways MSME’s can adopt to innovate for green future

IP strategies to foster green innovation

How to boost R&D in green technology domain

Learning from renowned green tech companies

Challenges and opportunities the in green technology space

Who should attend?

MSMES

Startups

Inventors

Green tech investors

R&D companies

In-house IP counsels

Speakers

Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Joint Development Commissioner, M/o MSME, Govt. of India

H. Purushotham, Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC)

Vivek Singh, Head – IP Drafting, Filing & Prosecution, Sagacious IP

Joel Fernandes, Project Lead, Europe, Business Support to the EU-India Policy Dialogues

Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP

Alok Patnia, Managing Partner & Founder, Taxmantra

Anil Joshi, Founder and Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures

When?

April 28, 2020 | 2 PM – 5 PM PM IST

Registration

Please click here to register for the event. There is no fee charged for the registration or participation in the event.