Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies Vol. 5, Issue 2 [Submit by March 27]

We’re pleased to announce that NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies (JIPS) is inviting original, unpublished manuscripts for publication for its upcoming issue (Volume V, Issue II). The last date for submissions is March 27, 2022. For further details, please read the journal’s call for papers below:

Call for Papers: NLU Jodhpur’s Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [Vol. V, Issue II]

The Board of Editors of the Journal of Intellectual Property Studies [JIPS], published under the aegis of National Law University, Jodhpur is pleased to invite original, unpublished manuscripts for publication in the Summer 2022 issue of the Journal (Volume V, Issue II) in the form of articles and notes. The manuscripts must pertain to the field of intellectual property law or to related fields such as media and technology law. The deadline for submission for manuscripts is March 27, 2022. Academicians, practitioners, research scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate students are eligible to send in submissions.

Our latest issue – Volume V Issue I, was recently released and can be found with our previous issues here. The Journal subjects all articles to a review process by our student editors prior to publication. We also benefit from the guidance of our illustrious Board of Advisors who help the Journal attain its objectives. The Journal stands by the ideals of open access to scholarly works and it will be published online on an open-access platform for everyone to read and cite freely.

Manuscripts may be submitted via this Google Form. We request all authors to carefully read and follow the submissions guidelines. For further details regarding JIPS, contribution guidelines, and our editorial policy, please visit our website.