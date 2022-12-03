We are pleased to inform you that the IP Press is inviting submissions for the second issue of its first volume. The last date for the entries is January 2, 2023. For further details, please refer to the call below.

Call for Submissions- The IP Press Law Review: Volume I Issue 2 (2022)

About the law review :

The IP Press Law Review (IPPLR) is an initiative of The IP Press to extend our objectives of spreading awareness on the issues concerning intellectual property rights and related laws. The main aim behind starting this journal is to promote study and research in the field of intellectual property laws.

Call for Submission:

The IP Press Law Review invites original and unpublished manuscripts including but not limited to long articles, short articles, case notes & comments, and book reviews related to the field of Intellectual Property and allied laws. The contributions are invited from academicians, practitioners, legal professionals, research scholars, and students.

For more details and guidelines for the entries visit our site here.

The deadline for submission is 2nd January 2023.

For any Law Review-related queries, contact- theippresslawreview[at]gmail[dot]com