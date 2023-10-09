Only 6 More Days to File Comments/ Suggestions on IP Manuals and Guidelines!

Alarm clock, a blank sticky note and 2 diagonal coffee cups
Image by pvproductions on Freepik

A gentle reminder to our readers that the last day to submit comments for the revision of the Patent, Designs, Trademark, GI and Copyright Manuals and Guidelines is just around the corner. As discussed earlier, CGPDTM has invited comments from the interested stakeholders by October 15, 2023.

The relevant links to the present manuals and guidelines are given below:-

As explained in the above post, these manuals and guidelines are paramount owing to their role in the implementation of the provisions within different Acts and Rules. For a quick background reading on some of the interesting and important concepts explained within these manuals and guidelines below, interested readers can refer to a few blog posts below:-

