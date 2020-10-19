SpicyIP Weekly Review (October 12 – 18)

Topical Highlight

Delhi High Court Issues Anti Anti-Suit Injunction in InterDigital v. Xiaomi Patent Infringement Dispute

In a guest post, Rajiv looks at the anti anti-suit injunction granted by the Delhi High Court (‘DHC’) against Xiaomi in the patent infringement dispute with InterDigital. He highlights that the court viewed the lis as not impacting the proceedings before the Wuhan Court concerning fixation of FRAND rates. He considers that Xiaomi should have pursued a different strategy than the one it adopted. The court noted Xiaomi’s argument to be predicated on comity of courts and held public policy concerns to trump the comity principle, considering the Wuhan judgment to be a direct impediment to its ability to decide the matter before it. Rajiv argues that even at best case if InterDigital wins the case it will be awarded royalty based on FRAND terms, which issue is pending before the Wuhan Court prior to the institution of the Indian suit. He then highlights how DHC failed to consider the greater number of InterDigital’s patents in China than India, investigations against InterDigital’s policies in China in 2013, and strategic litigation against defendants in SEP disputes. Finally, he emphasises that DHC ignored the public interest aspect that lies at core of a patent infringement suit.

Thematic Highlight

Non-Personal Data Governance Framework and Intellectual Property Implications

In this post, I analyse the Non-Personal Data (NPD) Committee Report (‘Report’) in context of its intellectual property implications. I first provide a background on the definition of NPD and its classification as per the Report to highlight how they misunderstand some fundamentals about the nature of data and IP law. I argue that even though the copyright protection in databases might be limited, it doesn’t preclude trade secrets protection that the Report fails to acknowledge. The Report rests on weak ownership claims over data without pointing out why the same should override, inter alia, confidentiality protections. I then argue that private players use data to gain a competitive edge which is protected as trade secrets and technical knowhow. Mandatory sharing of such data could impede investment and innovation. I then argue that confidential information is not considered as property in India but is protected under contract law and equity. This takes away the state’s legal basis of claiming an eminent domain over data. Moreover, even in exercising eminent domain powers, the State has to offer compensation which isn’t provided in all cases by the Report. Finally, I end with cautioning about broad wording of ‘public purposes’, possible violation of TRIPS, and a need to look at alternative solutions.

Given technological developments, the Copyright office of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is seeking comments on the need for amendments to the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, latest by October 26, 2020.

Biswajit Dhar and K.M. Gopakumar write for The Wire, discussing India and South Africa’s proposal to incorporate greater flexibilities in the TRIPS Agreement to enable WTO members to deal with public health concerns in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India TV filed an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and sections 60 and 63 of the Copyright Act, against a Twitter user called ‘arnabofficial17” for spreading a “fake WhatsApp chat” between the media company’s chairman and a doctor in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, thereby allegedly misusing India TV’s logo and maligning its reputation.

Juhu Police (Mumbai) filed an FIR against the owner of Box Cinema, Narayan Sharma, for copyright violation, cheating and impersonation on account of airing an old movie produced and directed by the late Prakash Mehra.

The Shamshabad (Telangana) police have booked a case against JM Joshi, owner of Goa pan masala and his son and actor Sachin Joshi for allegations of infringing the trademark of Manikchand while selling its products.

