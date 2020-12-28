SpicyIP Weekly Review (December 21 – 27)

Topical Highlight

Time to More Seriously Question the Spectre of Copyright in the Realm of Education

Swaraj reported that SciHub and LibGen were taken to court by Elsevier UK, Wiley India, Wiley Periodicals USA, and American Chemical Society for copyright infringement, seeking a dynamic injunction. He highlights several issues that are likely to gain attention regarding this dispute – the contrast between the heavy profit-making, increasingly online model of the publishers and Sci-Hub and LibGen’s complete non-profit, no charge, no ads websites; the poor timing of the suit in light of increased demand for access to scientific scholarship during COVID-19; and the pressing need for digital libraries in the ‘work/study from home’ setting. He then explains how despite the phenomenal access that these ‘shadow’ libraries provide, their benefits still remain more accessible to people from rich countries only. Whereas, authors of these academic works barely earn any money out of this as the same goes largely to the publishing houses. He touches upon solutions such as statutorily disallowing corporate assignment of copyright over scholarly works, investment in non-profit publishing houses focusing on accessibility, maintaining national library repositories, among others. He concludes that regardless of the verdict of this case, our academics, policy makers and civil society need to look into how copyright can be prevented from becoming a barrier to education by blocking access to scholarship.

Thematic Highlight

SEPs and Confidentiality Clubs: Protecting Fair Play from Excessive Secrecy

Nikhil discussed the Delhi High Court’s decision on constitution of a Confidentiality Club for sharing confidential documents in InterDigital v. Xiaomi. InterDigital had proposed that the club constituted to assess whether the licensing terms being offered by InterDigital were on FRAND basis have two tiers: an “outer tier” where material would be accessible to the advocates for both sides, experts appointed by them, as well as representatives of both parties, and an “inner tier” which would receive documents accessible to all of the above except the parties’ representatives. InterDigital argued that this model would preserve confidential commercial information and it has been accepted by courts all over the world in SEP infringement litigations. Further, as matters are highly technical anyway, the parties’ decisions would be in sync with those of the experts. The court rejected this on two grounds – fair play, which requires each party to be aware of the case of the other party that it is supposed to counter; and the nature of lawyer-client relationship which mandates that the lawyer act on the instructions of the client and not “substitute their judgment for that of the client.” Nikhil comments that this decision is well-reasoned and strikes a balance between the interests of the various stakeholders, while also keeping in mind transparency from a public interest perspective.

Other Posts

The Section 3(e) Soup: What Makes for Synergistic Effect?

I discussed the patent granted to a Pune-based home maker over her unique ragi walnut soup mix composition, highlighting problems with the Indian Patent Office’s assessment of synergistic effect under Section 3(e) of Patents Act. I explain that in order to avoid attracting Section 3(e), a claim must show comparative data to prove that the interaction between the components involved in the invention achieves a combined effect which is different from the sum total of the effects of the individual substances, which the soup patent does not. I then point out that the Patent Office has been liberal and inconsistent in its synergistic effect assessments by citing examples where such problems have altogether been missed during Examination and only brought out due to pre-grant or post-grant oppositions. Further, in some cases, applicants have successfully relied on novelty or inventive step as a proof of synergistic effect whereas synergistic effect is an independent, anti-evergreening provision. I conclude by underlining the importance of detailed scrutiny of synergy data by the Patent Office to prevent evergreening.

IPAB’s Order Staying ‘N95’ Trademark Registration Highlights Systemic Failures

Adarsh analysed the issues surrounding ‘N95’ trademark registration with reference to an IPAB order pronouncing ‘N95’ to be a generic word disqualified under Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act. He expresses surprise at how the Trademark Office appears to have rejected at least four other attempts to register ‘N95’ under Class 10, while this one application was accepted with no objections at all. He informs that in the US, the US government’s Department of Health and Human Services Agency filed an application for ‘N95’ as a ‘certification mark’, but the USPTO has ‘suspended’ processing of this application because there are six other private individuals’ applications carrying the ‘N95’ word with an earlier filing date, and granting of any of these would create likelihood of confusion. The government department has also moved an international application under the Madrid Protocol, including in India. Adarsh comments that the granting of this application in India may make consumers feel safer, but it is disappointing that one must be dependent on the ‘policing’ by a US department to ensure safety standards of masks/respirators in India. He criticises the fact that neither the BIS nor any law (saving an advisory from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority for manufacturers to get BIS certification) in India regulates the use of ‘N95’ mark by setting any safety standards, concluding that such standards should be made mandatory in India.

Supreme Court Revisits Tribunal Culture (Yet Again): Upholds Validity of 2020 Rules with Conditions

Praharsh discussed the Supreme Court’s judgment in upholding the constitutional validity of the Tribunal Rules 2020 and its implication on the appointment of the IPAB Chairperson subsequent to the tenure of the incumbent Chairperson Retd. Justice Manmohan Singh. The Supreme Court, after considering a number of factors and previous judgments has provided a number of directions for tribunals in general which are applicable to IPAB as well. As per these directions, the proposed National Tribunal Commission can take care of the administrative and financial needs of the tribunals, and the re-constitution of Search-cum-Selection Committee can strike the right amount of balance between the number of members from judiciary and executive. Further by fixing a period of three months within which the government must make the appointment, and directing the Search-cum-Selection Committee to make just one suggestion instead of three, the order has made an attempt to expedite the appointment process. Lastly, the most significant take away from this decision in context of IPAB is the call for a mix of experts and judicial members in a tribunal.

Other Developments

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from around the Country

IPAB is to hear submissions by various parties in IPRS’s claim for compulsory licensing under Section 31D on 28th December.

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to SciHub and LibGen in a copyright infringement suit brought about by Elsevier UK, Wiley India, Wiley Periodicals USA, and American Chemical Society (read Swaraj’s post on the same, summarized and linked above).

Nashik has been accorded a GI tag for its wine.

The date palm jaggery of Gajapati district in Odisha is reportedly likely to get a GI tag soon.

Google was asked to block 158 instant financing apps on its Play Store by the Telangana police after the companies behind these were found harassing and shaming defaulters.

News from around the World