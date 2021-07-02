[Sponsored] USPTO and LexisNexis Reed Tech Extend Their 50-year Partnership with a New 10-year Deal

We’re pleased to carry an announcement from LexisNexis Intellectual Property that LexisNexis Reed Tech will continue to provide patent data and document management services to the USPTO for the next 10 years. For further details, please see the announcement below:

USPTO and LexisNexis Reed Tech Extend their 50-year Partnership with a New 10-year Deal

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded LexisNexis Reed Tech a 10-year patent data and document management contract. Reed Tech has been a partner to the USPTO for over 5 decades, providing services both in the patent application and patent evaluation and assessment processes.

The partnership between LexisNexis Reed Tech® and the USPTO began in 1969 to further enable the USPTO’s commitment to digital transformation. From the initial investment in the development of a computer system to streamline the patent publishing process to the digitalization of patent records over the last decade, this partnership has focused on making more information available to the public and streamlining the work of enterprises, attorneys, and entrepreneurs. Over the decades, Reed Tech processed over 7 million of the total 11 million+ patents issued by the USPTO to date (as of May 2021).

“We are pleased to be selected by the USPTO and look forward to continuing our partnership for the next 10 years”, said Andrew Matuch, President, LexisNexis Reed Tech & Intellectual Property Solutions. “The incredible work done by our patent operations team each and every day is what enables the innovation ecosystem to be more effective and efficient at bringing meaningful innovation to our world.”

Reed Tech has a team of more than 800 experts in their fields, taking on the responsibility of supporting the publication of U.S. patent grants and patent applications. These services include performing intake and quality reviews, converting image files to searchable text documents, updating content to reflect USPTO business rules, creating image and XML versions of patent applications and patent grants, and preparing content for publication at several stages in the patent examination lifecycle.

With this new 10-year contract, LexisNexis Reed Tech further cements its unique position as a partner and solution provider to a diverse mix of audiences ranging from Intellectual Property departments and Government institutions to life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

About the USPTO

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is the federal agency for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks. In doing this, the USPTO fulfills the mandate of Article I, Section 8, Clause 8, of the Constitution that the legislative branch “promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” The USPTO registers trademarks based on the commerce clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 8, Clause 3). Under this system of protection, American industry has flourished. New products have been invented, new uses for old ones discovered, and employment opportunities created for millions of Americans. The strength and vitality of the U.S. economy depends directly on effective mechanisms that protect new ideas and investments in innovation and creativity. The continued demand for patents and trademarks underscores the ingenuity of American inventors and entrepreneurs. The USPTO is at the cutting edge of the nation’s technological progress and achievement.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis Reed Tech®

At LexisNexis Reed Tech, our mission is to enable the advancement of humanity by delivering better outcomes to the innovation community. Our workflow and analytic solutions enable the innovation ecosystem to be more effective and efficient at bringing meaningful innovation to our world. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve superior results. LexisNexis Reed Tech is a division of LexisNexis Legal and Professional.

