Call for Applications: Research Assistants – IPR Chair at NALSAR, Hyderabad [Apply by August 25]

We’re pleased to inform you that NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad is inviting applications for two research assistants for the IPR Chair Project. The deadline for applications is August 25, 2021. For further details, please see the announcement below:

Advertisement for Recruitment for Research Assistants – IPR Chair

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad invites applications for the following contractual positions:

Research Assistants for IPR Chair Project – 2 Nos.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

1) Ph.D holder or PhD Scholar working in the area of IPR

OR

2) Post-Graduation in Law with specialization in IPR with not less than 55% marks in the aggregate from a recognized University.

OR

3) Graduation in Law or any other subject with interest in IPR with not less than 55% marks in the aggregate from a recognized University.

Preference will be given to candidates having domain knowledge and / or publications in

IPR.

SCOPE OF WORK:

 Undertaking research in Legal, Economic, Socio-Legal, Social, Technological, Entrepreneurial aspects of new and emerging IPR areas (National and International) of interests under the guidance of the Chair.

 Helping the Chair in setting up of a repository for IPR related information and case studies at the Universities both in physical and electronic form.

 Helping the Chair in preparation of repertoire of resources / tool kit / guidance / instruction materials for various levels of IPR courses in education services for direct teaching as well as teaching through distance education mode / online courses

 Helping the Chair in facilitating of filing of IPR applications

 Helping the Chair in any other studies to be conducted.

 Helping the Chair in data collection and field work.

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates should apply in the prescribed application form which can be downloaded from the University website www.nalsar.ac.in along with detailed bio-data and proof of publications and other certificates. Applications duly filled should be sent to [email protected] latest by August 25, 2021.

SALARY:

Candidates with Ph.D – Rs.50,000/- p.m.

Candidates with Post-Graduation – Rs.40,000/- p.m.

Candidates with Graduation – Rs.30,000/- p.m.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

1. The prescribed qualifications and experience are minimum and the mere fact that a candidate possesses the same will not entitle him / her for being called for interview. The University reserves the right to restrict the candidates to be called for online interview to a reasonable number on the basis of qualifications and experience higher than the minimum prescribed; or by any other condition that it may deem fit. Those who are possessing higher qualifications will be given preference in short-listing the candidates.

The University may constitute a Screening Committee to scrutinize the applications and short-list the candidates. Call letters for test / interview will be sent only to the short-listed candidates and no correspondence will be made with applicants who are not short-listed.

2. It would be open to the University to consider the names of suitable persons who may not have applied, but recommended by experts in their respective fields.

3. The University will have the right to relax any of the qualifications, experience etc.

4. Canvassing in any form on behalf of any candidate will disqualify such a candidate.

5. The Selection Committee may decide its own method of evaluating the performance of the candidates in interview. The University may utilize written test / interview as method of selection.

6. Incomplete applications in any respect shall not be considered at all.

7. No interim queries regarding test / interview / selection will be entertained.

8. University reserves the right not to fill any of the vacancies advertised, if the circumstances so warrant.

9. University will not be responsible for any technical problems in submission.

10. In case of any disputes / suits or legal proceedings against the University, the Jurisdiction shall be restricted to the Courts in Hyderabad, which is the Headquarters of the University.