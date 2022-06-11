Call for Applications: Research Positions at Centre for Communication Governance (CCG) at NLU, Delhi [Apply by June 20]

We’re pleased to inform you that the Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University (NLU), Delhi is inviting applications for Community Engagement and Strategic Development positions at the Centre. For details, please read the announcement below.

Call for Applications for the Community Engagement and Strategic Development Positions

(i) Community and Engagement Associates, (i) Community and Engagement Officers, (ii) Strategic Development and Partnerships Associates, and (ii) Strategic Development and Partnerships Officers

The National Law University Delhi (‘University’), through its Centre for Communication Governance (‘CCG’/‘Centre’) is inviting applications for the posts of (i) Community and Engagement Associates and Community and Engagement Officers and (ii) Strategic Development and Partnership Associates and Strategic Development and Partnership Officers, to work at the Centre.

About the Centre for Communication Governance

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi was established in 2013 to ensure that Indian legal education establishments engage more meaningfully with information technology law and policy, and to contribute to improved governance and policy making. CCG is the only academic research centre dedicated to working on information technology law and policy in India, and in a short span of time has become a leading institution in the sector.

Through its Technology and Society team, CCG seeks to embed constitutional values and good governance within information technology law and policy and examine the evolution of existing rights frameworks to accommodate new media and emerging technology. It seeks to support the development of the right to freedom of speech, right to dignity and equality, and the right to privacy in the digital age, through rigorous academic research, policy intervention, and capacity building. The team’s ongoing work is on subjects such as —privacy and data governance/protection, regulation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, 5G and IoT, platform regulation, misinformation, intermediary liability and digital access and inclusion.

This complements the work of the Technology and National Security team at CCG that focuses on issues that arise at the intersection of technology and national security law, including cyber security, information warfare, and the interplay of international legal norms with domestic regulation. The team’s work aims to build a better understanding of national security issues in a manner that identifies legal and policy solutions that balance the legitimate security interests and national security choices with constitutional rights and the rule of law, in the context of technology law and policy. The team undertakes analysis of international law as well as domestic laws and policies that have implications for national security. Our goal is to develop detail-oriented, principled and pragmatic recommendations for policy makers on national security issues faced by India, with an emphasis on cyber security and cyber conflict.

The work at CCG is designed to build competence and raise the quality of discourse in research and policy around issues concerning constitutional rights and rule of law in the digital age, cybersecurity and global internet governance. The academic research and policy output is intended to catalyse effective research-led policy making and informed public debate around issues in technology, internet governance and information technology law and policy.

Role

CCG is a young, continuously evolving organisation and the members of the Centre are expected to be active participants in building a collaborative, merit-led institution and a lasting community of highly motivated young professionals. If selected, you will contribute to the institution’s growth and development by playing a key role in advancing our community engagement / strategic development and partnerships. You will be part of a dynamic team of young researchers, policy analysts and lawyers. Please note that our interview panel has the discretion to determine which role would be most suitable for each applicant based on their qualifications and experience.

We are inviting applications for the following roles-

(i) Community and Engagement Associates (2 position)

(ii) Community and Engagement Officers (2 position)

(iii) Strategic Development and Partnership Associates (2 position)

(iv) Strategic Development and Partnership Officers (2 position)

i. Community and Engagement Associates and Community and Engagement Officers

Some of the key roles and responsibilities of the Community & Engagement Associates and Community & Engagement Officers may include:

Developing and supporting the team in community and engagement strategy. The candidate will have to work both independently and collaboratively with the team leadership, researchers and various other members of the team.

Building engagement with key stakeholders and community members of the Digital Society ecosystem at the domestic and international level.

Conceptualising and implementing events, workshops, roundtables, etc. to engage with stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Creating relevant content in the form of posters, social media posts, and other allied material for the various events conducted by CCG.

Strategising and creating visual and written content for newsletters, email communications and other modes of engagement.

Strategising and creating internal and external communication material including relevant posts, images and posters, and other allied content for social media dissemination, including Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Strategising and creating visual representations, infographics and other graphical representations to make research and analysis available in an accessible manner.

Managing social media accounts and maintaining a social media calendar and database of disseminated content. Working with social media on campaigns using tools like hootsuite, oneup, etc., and oversight and management of websites and blogs.

Editorial design and layout for reports, presentations, and other written outputs.

Aiding in conceptualising, recording and editing audio, podcasts, and/or video material.

Engaging with CCG’s media networks and other key stakeholders.

Identifying opportunities for media engagement for the dissemination of CCG’s work.

Maintaining records of media and social media coverage and collecting data for analytics and metrics.

Strategising, editing, developing, managing and implementing content for the CCG website, CCG Blog, etc.

This is an indicative list of some of the responsibilities the person will be involved in and is not inclusive of all activities one might be engaged with. We welcome applicants with an interest in any of the areas that CCG broadly works in to apply.

ii. Strategic Development and Partnership Associates and Strategic Development and Partnership Officers

Some of the key roles and responsibilities of the Strategic Development and Partnership Associates and Strategic Development and Partnership Officers may include:

Identifying potential funders and partners (domestic and international) to develop CCG’s work and engaging with them.

Developing funding opportunities and networks for CCG programs and research.

Drafting grant proposals, presentations and applications in coordination with CCG leadership and researchers and spearheading all phases of the grant process (pre-award, award and post-award phase).

Ensuring timely funder reporting, project completion reports, and preparation of project narratives.

Proactively managing, building and developing new and existing partnerships (domestic and international) portfolios in consultation with senior leadership at CCG.

Building engagement with key stakeholders and community members of the Digital Society ecosystem at the domestic and international level across academia, media, civil society, industry, regulatory bodies, other experts, members of parliament, senior government officers, judges, senior lawyers, scholars, and journalists. We are looking for someone who is very constructive and is not only able to help our community get the most out of CCG’s work but is also able to connect people with each other, playing an enabling, generative role that encourages and supports the ecosystem.

Identifying opportunities for CCG to present and highlight its programs and research and working towards applying for and implementing these opportunities.

Making use of effective programme/project management tools within the team (leadership, research, admin and community and engagement) to ensure strategic development of CCG’s goals.

Identifying opportunities for capacity building for the CCG team and organising and implementing relevant activities.

Conceptualising and implementing events, workshops, roundtables, etc. to engage with stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Strategising, developing, co-ordinating, organising and implementing events, fellowships, moots and courses such as Summer School, Courses (Certificate Course, etc.), Workshops, DIGITAL Fellowship, Oxford Price Media South Asia Rounds, and Capacity Building events.

Strategising, editing, developing, managing and implementing content for the CCG website, CCG Blog, etc.

Strategising and supporting the development of engagement and outreach modes such as social media, podcasts, newsletters, events, meetings, etc.

Developing and supporting the team in a community and engagement strategy.

Engaging with CCG’s media networks and other key stakeholders and identifying opportunities for media engagement for the dissemination of CCG’s work.

Maintaining records of media coverage and collecting data for analytics and metrics.

Developing and implementing CCG’s DEI initiatives and programs.

This is an indicative list of some of the responsibilities the person will be involved in and is not inclusive of all activities one might be engaged with. We welcome applicants with an interest in any of the areas that CCG broadly works in to apply.

Qualifications for the Roles

The Centre welcomes applications from candidates with degrees in design, media and communication, law, public policy, development studies, BBA, journalism, english and social sciences or other relevant/applicable fields.

For the Associate role, preference may be given to candidates with an advanced degree in related fields or 2+ years of PQE and previous experience of working on related issues.

For the Officer role, preference may be given to candidates with an advanced degree in related fields or 4+ years of PQE and previous experience of working on related issues.

Candidates must have a demonstrable capacity for high-quality, independent work.

Strong communication, digital and writing/presentation skills are important.

Interest and previous experience in information technology law and policy is preferred.

A Master’s degree from a highly regarded programme might count towards work experience.

However, the length of your resume is less important than the other qualities we are looking for. As a young, rapidly-expanding organisation, CCG anticipates that all members of the Centre will have to manage large burdens of substantive as well as institutional work. We are looking for highly motivated candidates with a deep commitment to building policies that support and enable constitutional values and democratic discourse. We are looking for people who see good research and policy designs as a way to build a better and more equitable world. At CCG, we aim high, and we demand a lot from each other in the workplace.

We look for individuals with work-style traits that include the ability to work both collaboratively and independently in a fast-paced environment, while being empathetic towards colleagues. We aim to create high-quality research outputs. It is therefore vital that you be a good team player, as well as be kind and respectful to colleagues. At the same time, you should also be self-motivated, proactive, creative as well as be capable of independently driving your work when required. We like to maintain the highest ethical standards in our work and workplace, and look for people who manage all of this while being as kind and generous as possible to colleagues, collaborators and everyone else within our networks. A sense of humour will be most welcome. Even if you do not necessarily fit the requirements outlined but bring to us the other qualities we look for, we will be glad to hear from you.

Remuneration and Location

The remuneration will be competitive, and will be commensurate with qualifications and experience. Where the candidate demonstrates exceptional competence in the opinion of the selection panel, there is a possibility for greater remuneration. These are full time positions based out of Delhi.

Application Process

Interested candidates may fill the application form provided by 05:00 pm IST on June 20, 2022. Please note that applications will only be accepted via the Google Form. In case of any doubts please contact us at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for Community and Engagement/Strategic Development and Partnerships”. We encourage applicants to apply at the earliest.

A complete application form will require the following:

A signed and completed Application Form, available here.

The form requires a Statement of Motivation which applicants have to answer in a maximum of 800 words. The Statement of Motivation should ideally engage with the following aspects:

(i) Why do you wish to work with CCG?

(ii) For those applying for the role of Community and Engagement Associate/Officer: What will be your likely contribution to our work? How would you develop CCG’s community and engagement with stakeholders, the ecosystem and use CCG’s work to add value to the public discourse?

Or

For those applying for the role of Strategic Development and Partnership Associate/Officer: What will be your likely contribution to our work? How would you undertake strategic development of CCG’s work, fundraising for CCG’s research and programs and build partnerships?

(iii) What past experiences and skills optimally position you to do so?

(iv) How does working with CCG connect with your plans for the future?

A sample or portfolio of your previous work or writing sample, as relevant. If the candidate does not have anything relevant this is an optional step. However, we encourage candidates to submit any relevant samples they may have of their work. If the 100 MB limit for the upload of the sample is insufficient, please upload an illustrative sample on the google form and the candidate can share a more detailed version of their sample at [email protected] with the subject line “Call for Strategic Communication and Engagement/ Development and Partnership Associates/Officers – Portfolio”.

Please combine the CV, sample of your previous work and statement of motivation in a single PDF file labelled as “Your name – CCG”. The PDF should be uploaded on the link provided in the application form. The single PDF file should contain: (1) a Curriculum Vitae (maximum two pages) (2) a sample or portfolio of your previous work or writing sample as relevant, and (3) Statement of Motivation, to be uploaded in the application form.

Applicants should note that they cannot save their work on the application form and return to it later, so they may find it advisable to prepare their Statement of Motivation and merge relevant documents into a PDF document beforehand.

Names and contact details of two referees who can be contacted for an oral or a short written reference (to be filled in the form).

Since we require applicants to upload their CV and writing sample, accessing the form requires a Google (Gmail) login. For applicants not having a Google (Gmail) account, we encourage them to create an account, following the quick and simple steps here.

Note