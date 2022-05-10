[Sponsored] Call for Applications: Associate Positions at Wadhwa Law Chambers, New Delhi

We’re pleased to inform you that Wadhwa Law Chambers headed by Kapil Wadhwa is looking to recruit three Associates for their IP Litigation and IP Prosecution teams. For further details , please see the job description below:

Call for Applications: Associate Positions at Wadhwa Law Chambers, New Delhi

The IP team at Wadhwa Law Chambers headed by Kapil Wadhwa is looking for 2 Associates to join the IP Litigation team & 1 Associate for the Prosecution team.

IP Associates would be involved in:

– Litigation work including drafting of pleadings, research, attending court proceedings, briefing senior counsel, etc. – IP & Technology Transactional work including drafting contracts, etc. – IP Prosecution work PQE: IP Litigation: 2-5 years PQE

IP Prosecution: 1-3 years PQE

Salary:

Competitive

Timeline:

Immediate

Location:

New Delhi