Results for Patent and Trademark Agent Exams Are Out!!!

The Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks released the results for the 2023 Patent and Trademark Agent examinations.
Of 1496 candidates who appeared for the Trademark Agent Exam, 167 had earlier qualified for the viva voice. Of these, 103 applicants have passed the exam.
With regard to the Patent Agent Exam, of 5695 candidates who appeared for the examination, 716 had earlier qualified for the viva voice. Of these, 529 applicants have cleared the exams.
While congratulations are in order for the successful candidates, for the ones who unfortunately couldn’t make it this time, there is always a next time. In fact, the last page of the results states that the exams for 2024 are scheduled to take place on 6th (Trademark) and 7th January (Patent), 2024. I had earlier highlighted that the Trademarks Agent Exam is being held, this year, after a gap of 10 years! So announcing the one for 2024, relatively early is something that is surely commendable.