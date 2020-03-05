SpicyIP Jobs: Research Fellow/Associate Position & Ph.D. Program at ARCIALA, SMU School of Law, Singapore [Apply by April 2]

We’re happy to inform our readers that the School of Law at the Singapore Management University (SMU) has an opening for Research Associate/Research Fellow position for its Applied Research Centre for Intellectual Assets and the Law in Asia (ARCIALA). The Centre is also inviting applications for its fourth program of sponsoring PhD candidates at their final year of thesis writing to come to SMU for six months. The deadline for applications for both the positions is April 2, 2020. For details, please see the announcements below:

Research Associate / Post-Doctoral Research Fellow

The School of Law at the Singapore Management University (SMU) has an opening for Research Associate / Research Fellow position for its Applied Research Centre for Intellectual Assets and the Law in Asia (ARCIALA).

Job Qualifications

Postgraduate degree in law, including a completed LLM or Master of Law degree

Candidates who have recently completed a PhD (or its equivalent) with a focus on intellectual assets and law, including artificial intelligence and IP will have an advantage

Fluency in English and strong writing skills required

Inter-disciplinary research approach preferred

Existing publication record in international journals in English preferred

Focus on Asian and Comparative Intellectual Property Law preferred

Command of a major Asian language will be preferred

Team work spirit and academic integrity is a must

Job Description

The appointment will be on a contract basis for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a further year subject to good performance and the needs of ARCIALA. Research support will be provided as well as a competitive salary commensurate with relevant qualifications, experience, track record and research potential. The Research Fellow/Associate will be required to:

Assist in the academic work of the Centre in general

Conduct research projects, attend academic seminars/conferences, write research reports and publish in both mainstream media and journals

Assist in the administration work of the Centre, School of Law or SMU, such as the organisation of seminars and conferences or other events and reports for the Centre, etc

Application Procedure

Interested candidates should submit their resume and references by April 2, 2020 to https://smu.recruiterpal.com/career/jobs/blrbv.

The interviews for the position will take place during the month of April 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

PhD Program 2020 -2021

The Applied Research Centre for Intellectual Assets and the Law in Asia (ARCIALA), School of Law, Singapore Management University is launching its fourth program of sponsoring PhD candidates at their final year of thesis writing to come to SMU for six months, beginning from October 2020 to March 2021, with some flexibility. The monthly stipend is S$2,800 (Singapore dollar) inclusive of insurance fees, etc. This year up to four PhD candidates can be sponsored.

The PhD candidates will come to Singapore under the Training Employment Pass (TEP) and are expected to follow work regulations. It is suggested that in the research proposal the six month stay in Singapore is broken down into several stages, and indicate the research goals that the applicant plan to achieve in those stages. Please also indicate the significance and relevance of the research for Singapore and Asia. While working on research proposal, please incorporate and factor in the work ARCIALA has been doing or published, which is available at: https://arciala.smu.edu.sg/.

Interested PhD candidates should submit their CV with references (English proficiency proof desired), detailed outlines of their thesis, and research proposal to [email protected] by April 2, 2020.