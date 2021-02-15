SpicyIP Weekly Review (February 8-14)

Topical Highlight

Breaking: Supreme Court Dismisses Application Seeking Extension of Justice Manmohan Singh as IPAB Chairperson

Praharsh informed our readers that this week the Supreme Court dismissed the AIPPI application seeking another extension to the tenure of the incumbent IPAB Chairperson. The application for extension was a part of a writ petition which was disposed of by the court after tagging it to Madras High Court Bar Association decision. Praharsh highlights the issues taken up by the court – the laws regarding the term of the IPAB Chairperson; the controversy surrounding the appointment of the incumbent Chairperson; and the clarification that the Chairperson of the Board can also be a technical member. He notes that along with AIPPI, the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association also intervened in this litigation making this the first occasion where such IP organizations, representing different lobbies, locked horns with each other regarding appointment of a specific individual to a particular position. He further points out that no stay order was passed against the supposed effect of the Madras High Court Bar Association decision (of which this is a part), which fixed the date of retirement of the incumbent Chairperson of the Board on 31.12.2020. Thus, it is unclear as to what is the authority by which the incumbent Chairperson has been hearing matters at the IPAB, as recently as 12.02.2021. The Supreme Court’s silence on the fate of the matters disposed or even heard by the incumbent Chairperson in this duration leaves a lot of uncertainty.

Breaking: Finance Minister Proposes a Draft Bill in the Lower House to Shut IPAB

Praharsh also reported that a Draft “The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation And Conditions Of Service) Bill, 2021” has been introduced in Lok Sabha by the Union Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, proposing to shut IPAB for good. The bill seems to be in furtherance of the government’s plan to reform the tribunal system in the country to ensure ‘speedy justice’, which was brought up in the Union Budget 2021. The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the proposed bill point towards this end, and are reproduced in the post.

Thematic Highlight

Revised Non-Personal Data Governance Framework and Intellectual Property Implications

In Part I, Anupriya discusses the revised NPD framework released in December. In this part, she raises concerns regarding possible copyright and trade secret protection over the data mandated to be shared and analyses the shortcomings of a community rights framework in the context of data. She observes that the recognition of ‘sovereign purpose’ as a legitimate ground to gain access to a combination of personal and non-personal data, without having the data scrutinised by the NPD Authority is dangerous. She also discusses the problems with sharing of data from the High Value Datasets for public good. Coming to the issue of copyright, she criticizes the Committee’s approach for failing to consider that a subset of a dataset in itself could also be a result of original compilation of data and thus enjoy copyright protection. Regarding trade secret protection, the report mandates that aggregate data be shared with data trustees who will create an HVD for public access. She criticizes this approach for taking a simplistic view of data trustees that may have been set up to further the interests of certain private sector entities. She also points out that the framework runs the risk of promoting regulatory arbitrage.

In Part II, Anupriya highlights the shortcomings in the Revised Report’s justifications for overriding IP protection and other rights over NPD. She notes that the Supreme Court has recognised the right to IP such as copyright to be covered under the principles of property ownership for the purposes of Article 19(1)(g) and Article 300A of the Constitution, something the Report has highly understated while discussing trade secret protection. She criticizes the invocation of eminent domain powers against private entities’ right to IP in the case of data acquisition, as well as the reliance on Article 39(b) of the Constitution, a directive principle enshrining the state’s responsibility to distribute material resources of the community for common good. To tackle the issue of competition barriers created by heavy data protection, Anupriya suggests that a compulsory licensing framework similar to the one present in the Copyright Act could be devised. The framework would be tailored to data to authorize access to data against monopolisation of works. She suggests that Competition law could be useful for accessing data where a dataset is indispensable to enter an industry or a relevant market and sector-specific regulations can also facilitate access to data held by competitors and third parties. She concludes that there is a need to rethink the framework, as it runs the risk of widening the gaps between the data trustee and the citizen, vesting authorities with excess power without realising its purported objective.

Other Posts

Can Celebrities be Sued for Posting Paparazzi Photographs of Themselves on Social Media?

In a guest post, Manasa Venkatachalam examines the issues involved in suing celebrities for copyright infringement for posting unauthorized paparazzi photographs of themselves on social media, from an Indian perspective. She explains that in case of paparazzi photographs, the photographers are the owners under Section 17 of Copyright Act, and thus enjoy the exclusive right to commercially exploit it. The only possible exception to this right that a celebrity sharing her photograph may claim is that of ‘private or personal use’, under Section 52(1)(a). Relying on a Bombay high court case, she argues that due to the public character of the audience in social media posts, they may not enjoy this exception. Comparing this with the US copyright law, Manasa recounts Gigi Hadid’s lawsuit, where she claimed fair use exception for sharing a paparazzi photograph of herself and made arguments hinting that as the subject of the photograph, she is a joint author of the same. The case did not explore these arguments and thus left these questions unanswered. Manasa also examines the possible conflict between the photographer’s copyright and the right of publicity of the celebrity in question, and concludes that the former is likely to triumph over the latter. She concludes with the note that when it comes to celebrities sharing their own pictures on social media, the non-commercial use argument is quite weak as they earn immense revenue through social media engagement.

Other Developments

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News