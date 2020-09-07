SpicyIP Weekly Review (August 31- September 6)

Topical Highlight

T-Series’ Copyright Infringement Claim against Roposo: Intermediary Liability, Safe Harbour and Fair Dealing

In this post, I analysed T-Series’ copyright infringement claim against Roposo. I first flagged two relevant features of the application- a music library and an option to ‘collaborate’. I explore whether Roposo can be considered an intermediary and argue that such holding is possible only for the ‘collaborate’ option, leading to personal liability for the music library. Subsequently, for the ‘collaborate’ option for which it acts as an intermediary, I argue that it can claim safe harbour protection. Additionally, I analyse whether a fair dealing exception is available to Roposo, concluding that it is possibly available only for the ‘collaborate’ feature and not for the music library. In conclusion I note that Roposo might ink a licensing deal with T-Series, similar to Sharechat. Finally, I touch upon the adverse impact of onerous licensing requirements on the user generated content potential in India and how it might engender the same remuneration disparities that TikTok was plagued with.

Thematic Highlight

Should Illegal Works Receive Copyright Protection?

In this guest post, Aniruddha analyses whether illegal works should receive protection. He notes that prima facie requirements concerning the content of a work (apart from originality) are not imposed by the Copyright Act in contrast with prohibitions based on obscenity and morality under patent and trademark law. While he sees strength in the statement that courts should enforce claims based on immoral or illegal acts, he believes the same is confined only to certain bright lined scenarios. However, in light of largely vague prohibitions such as those based on hate speech, he raises three concerns against complete prohibition of copyright. First, it will act as double disincentive due to chilling effect on free speech. Second, the absence of expression denial of copyright protection is a proof of legislative intent to this end. Third, it will allow third parties to modify the illegal parts and misappropriate the remaining work in their name. He, thus, suggests only a limited post-facto denial should be used with the author retaining rights such as moral rights, the right to modify the work, as well as the right to seek injunctions.

Other posts

Interim Injunctions: What’s the Damage? – A Summary

In this post, Swaraj and Praharsh summarise India’s tryst with interim injunctions in patent disputes. In the post they highlight the anomaly between courts granting interim injunction at a higher percentage, normatively and the delayed judgments by the courts in patent disputes, as observed, which essentially results in a scenario where ‘interim’ injunctions have lasted for years. They mention that despite a consensus on the four factor test to assess an application for interim injunction, there are inconsistencies as to what shall fall under these heads, which coupled with other highlighted problems arguably make a case for extremely cautious approach towards assessing these applications. They note that assumption of patent validity should not be strict when there is considerable opposing evidence, especially since the IPO has high error rates. In the final part they highlight the conundrum associated with ex partes wherein on one hand there is a risk of courts extending such ex parte interim injunctions to abnormally long durations and on the other hand, the risk of granting an unfair / inequitable injunction.

Fluid Trademarks: A Prologue to Trademark Law Going Awry?

In this guest post, Anshuman discusses a worrisome trend of trademark expansionism with specific focus on fluid marks. Anshuman first highlights how full price of a product comprises of actual price and the search cost borne by consumers. A key purpose of trademark law, then, is to minimise this search cost. Accordingly, in a cost-benefit set up, trademark monopoly can be seen as the cost and the search cost reduction as the benefit, creating a delicate balance. Anshuman highlights how this balance is affected by fluid marks that shift it in favour of the brands without much benefit, or even a loss due to greater confusion, to the consumers. Finally, Anshuman adds a caveat that fluid marks are merely one example of a general trend towards trademark expansionism with brands being synonymised with trademarks.

NLUJ’s Centre for IP Studies Essay Competition [Submit by September 27]

Recently, we informed our readers that the Centre for Intellectual Property Studies, NLU Jodhpur is organising an essay writing competition for law students from Indian universities on the theme ‘Copyright Societies and Performers’ Rights Societies in India’. The deadline for registration is September 20, 2020 and that for submission of essays is September 27, 2020. Further information on the submission guidelines is mentioned in the post.

CII & TAMU Executive Education Program on Health, Pharmaceuticals and IPR [Over 4 Weekends in Sept]

We also informed our readers that the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Texas A&M University School of Law (TAMU), will be conducting an online certificate course on health, pharma and IP spread over four weekends in September 2020, starting 5th-6th September. We’re happy to note that SpicyIP readers are eligible for a discounted price for the course. More details regarding the course are mentioned in the post.

Decisions from Indian Courts

Other News from around the Country

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Rules, 2020 have come into force on August 26, 2020.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has released a draft of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Necessary Due Diligence for Endorsement of Advertisements) Guidelines, 2020, dealing, inter alia, with comparative advertising and puffery.

The Trademarks Registry through a public notice informed that it has decided to conduct Show-Cause Hearings through Video Conferencing provided that the applicant or authorised agent give consent for the same before September 5, 2020.

T-Series has served a legal notice for copyright infringement against social networking application, Triller, for using its copyrighted music content.

A post in Financial Express examined the practice of not crediting the lyricists for their songs on online streaming platforms and its impact on the lyricists.

Sikkim’s famous Dalle Khursani, one of the world’s spiciest chillies, has received a GI tag.

As per 2020 edition of the “Global Innovation Index” (GII) report, India has ranked 48 th out of 131 economies. Bangalore has emerged as the top science and technology (S&T) cluster in the country by applying for 3200 scientific patents to the International Patent Cooperation Treaty, thereby moving up five ranks to secure 60th spot among the top 100 S&T cluster rankings compiled by WIPO.

out of 131 economies. Bangalore has emerged as the top science and technology (S&T) cluster in the country by applying for 3200 scientific patents to the International Patent Cooperation Treaty, thereby moving up five ranks to secure 60th spot among the top 100 S&T cluster rankings compiled by WIPO. Manipur is expecting to receive a GI tag for its Tamenglong orange (Citrus reticulata).

PixaHive has created a database of images available under a public domain license.

A CUSAT faculty has received a patent for an in-vessel composting technology that can easily be installed in backyards to process biodegradable waste to compost in a short time.

Biocon Biologics India Ltd. along with its partner Mylan N.V. launched the cheapest insulin glargine injection in the US market, after an earlier favourable ruling in a patent challenge made by Sanofi.

News from around the World