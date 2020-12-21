SpicyIP Weekly Review (December 14 – 20)

Topical Highlight

India on TRIPS Waiver: Will WTO pass the test of humanity?

Swaraj gave us an overview of India’s statement on the on-going TRIPS Waiver proposal, delivered at the WTO TRIPS General Council Meeting held from 16th-18th December, 2020. He explains that India strongly appealed to WTO’s responsibility to respond during this time of crisis and also pointed out that COVAX and ACT-accelerator were inadequate to meet global needs. India’s statement also indirectly calls out the hypocrisy in developed countries’ response which does not live up to their promising statements of collective responsibility and action. Swaraj also outlines South Africa’s longer and stronger statement which called out the voluntary measures (that US, EU, Japan advocated) as ‘ad hoc, non-transparent and unaccountable’ deals that reinforce ‘vaccine apartheid’ and detailed in depth how the waiver proposal is a calibrated and proportionate response suggestion. He further revisits EU’s statement, which continues to support intra-TRIPS solutions such as compulsory licensing, and lauds the COVAX initiative, as opposed to measures that mobilise local manufacturing. He concludes by sharing an important analysis by the Medicines Law and Policy blog of the various issues involved in scaling up production of COVID-19 related treatments etc, when considering the whole intellectual property stack.

Thematic Highlight

The Fate of a Pre-Grant Opposition Filed after Refusal of Patent Application and During the Pendency of an Appeal at IPAB

In a guest post, Amit Tailor evaluated the question of maintainability of a pre-grant opposition filed after the Controller’s rejection of a patent application; and if the decision to refuse is appealed before the IPAB, during the pendency of the appeal. He explains that Section 25(1) of the Patent Act which provides that any person can represent by way of pre-grant opposition before the Controller, from the day the application is published till a patent is granted thereto, narrowing down the question to exactly when a patent is granted. He then revisits Sections 43 and 15, as well as Bombay HC’s decision in Snehlata Gupte case, to suggest that a patent shall be deemed to be granted when the fact, that the Controller has decided to grant the patent, is entered on record. Thus, a ‘pre-grant’ opposition can be filed between when the application is published to the time the Controller records the grant. He relies on Sections 21, 117A and 117G, to infer that if a patent application is refused by the Controller under Section 15 (or deemed abandoned), it does not become ‘inactive’ immediately, but remains ‘active’ or ‘pending’ till the time during which an appeal to it may be preferred. Thus, even upon reversal of the Controller’s rejection order by the IPAB, if any new fact or argument presented before the Controller (e.g.in a ‘pre-grant’ opposition) that is not materially discussed, the Controller is bound by the law to take it into consideration under section 25(1), as long as they are presented before he ‘grants’ the patent.

Supreme Court Interprets ‘High Court’ under Section 22(4) of the Designs Act

Varsha discussed the Supreme Court’s interpretation of certain important terms under the Designs Act in S.D. Containers Indore v. Mold Tek Packaging. This dispute consists of a series of suits and counter suits relating to cancellation of registered designs which ended in the MP High Court finding that the Commercial Court, Indore is the competent court for adjudication as per the Commercial Courts Act. This order was challenged before the Supreme Court. Notably, this cancellation petition would be governed by the Designs Act as well as the Commercial Courts Act. Navigating through the overlapping rules of jurisdiction, the Supreme Court found that the Commercial Courts Act neither prohibits nor permits the transfer of proceedings under the Designs Act to High Courts which do not have ordinary original civil jurisdiction. If there is a counter-claim for cancellation of registration, then even if the High Court does not have such jurisdiction, the transfer of the suit to the High Court is mandatory. Varsha notes that the judgment is well-reasoned and consistent with jurisprudence, overruling MP High Court’s order that would have otherwise created conflicting precedents. She concludes by revisiting the position in Trade Marks Act and recommends a similar standard for design infringement suits to ensure clarity.

Update: Wuhan Court Rejects Application to Reconsider Anti-Suit Injunction Granted in Favour of Xiaomi

Mathews noted a new development in the SEP dispute between InterDigital and Xiaomi that InterDigital. Previously, we had covered this dispute in our posts – ‘China Enters the Realm of Anti-Suit Injunctions in Standard Essential Patent (SEP) Cases’, ‘Delhi High Court Issues Anti Anti-Suit Injunction in InterDigital v. Xiaomi Patent Infringement Dispute’ and ‘The Issue of Sovereignty and Grant of Patents in Anti-Anti-Suit Injunction Issued by Delhi High Court’. It may be gathered from here that InterDigital has filed an application before the Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court to reconsider the anti-suit injunction granted in favour of Xiaomi. This application was rejected by the Wuhan Court.

UP has sought GI tags for three of its Varanasi based products, Ramnagar brinjal, Adamchini rice and Banarasi Langda mango.

India is reportedly set to produce about 300 million doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in 2021.

Natco Pharma is reportedly considering filing for a compulsory license to manufacture generic versions of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 drug ‘Baricitinib’ [Please click here to view COVID-19 related updates on SpicyIP].

Britannia Industries has sued rival ITC Ltd for alleged infringement of its product packaging trademark by using similar design for ITC’s new biscuits.

The Calcutta High Court has restrained the Indian Institute of Hotel Management from using the ‘IIHM’ acronym in the latter’s legal battle with International Institute of Hotel Management.

The writer of popular Indian sitcom ‘Sarabhai v. Sarabhai’ has accused a Pakistani serial of copying the show ‘word to word’ and ‘frame to frame.’

India’s national television broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) has been made copyright claims against YouTube channels showcasing space technology that use ISRO’s rocket launch visuals.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released the Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020, but exempted handicraft and GI toys from the same.

Medianama has published its Roundtable on Copyright and Digital Media which discusses possible amendments to the Copyright Act in light of DPIIT’s notice seeking comments on the same.

IPO announced that due to technical reasons, Virtual Show Cause Hearing of Trade Mark Applications scheduled for 21st December 2020 to 23rd December 2020 shall stand Adjourned.

A piece by Anjali Vats in The Conversation discusses the racist, sexist, and xenophobic norms behind inventorship and patenting.

